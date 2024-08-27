Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

SGRY has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Surgery Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.86.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $32.50 on Monday. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $37.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $762.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Surgery Partners news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $165,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,338 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,145.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 7,987.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,504,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,701,000 after buying an additional 2,473,282 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 47.7% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,707,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,986,000 after buying an additional 1,520,484 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,288,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,415,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,765,000.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

