Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Sells $149,600.00 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2024

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNAGet Free Report) insider Vikram Gupta sold 1,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,743,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Vikram Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 27th, Vikram Gupta sold 257 shares of Synaptics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $22,140.55.
  • On Thursday, June 20th, Vikram Gupta sold 259 shares of Synaptics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $23,310.00.
  • On Thursday, June 13th, Vikram Gupta sold 258 shares of Synaptics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $24,535.80.

Synaptics Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $80.16 on Tuesday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $67.83 and a 52 week high of $121.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 1.47.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Synaptics had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $247.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $245.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYNA shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Synaptics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the first quarter worth approximately $586,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Synaptics by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,031,000 after purchasing an additional 22,308 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 28,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,520,000 after buying an additional 100,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

