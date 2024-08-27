Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Sells $149,600.00 in Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) insider Vikram Gupta sold 1,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,743,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Thursday, June 27th, Vikram Gupta sold 257 shares of Synaptics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $22,140.55.

On Thursday, June 20th, Vikram Gupta sold 259 shares of Synaptics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $23,310.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Vikram Gupta sold 258 shares of Synaptics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $24,535.80.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $80.16 on Tuesday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $67.83 and a 52 week high of $121.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 1.47.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Synaptics had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $247.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYNA shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Synaptics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the first quarter worth approximately $586,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Synaptics by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,031,000 after purchasing an additional 22,308 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 28,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,520,000 after buying an additional 100,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

