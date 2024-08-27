Taiheiyo Cement (OTCMKTS:THYCY) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Taiheiyo Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:THYCY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 12.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.32 and last traded at $5.32. 270 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

Taiheiyo Cement Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.67.

Taiheiyo Cement Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taiheiyo Cement Corporation engages in the cement, mineral resources, environmental, construction materials, and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Cement segment offers ordinary portland cement, specialty cement, soil stabilizers, and ready-mixed concrete. Its Mineral Resources segment sells limestone aggregate products comprising course and fine aggregate used in ready-mixed concrete, and aggregate used in concrete products and civil engineering; sandstone and andesite as aggregate materials; quicklime, slaked lime, filler, silica, and silica powder; and hollow ceramics, sepiolite, wollastonite, kaolin, and recycles surplus construction soil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taiheiyo Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiheiyo Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.