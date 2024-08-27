Tanger (NYSE:SKT) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Scotiabank

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SKT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Tanger from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tanger currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $30.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average is $27.89. Tanger has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $30.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tanger in the fourth quarter worth $346,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Tanger by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 109,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of Tanger in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Tanger by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in Tanger during the fourth quarter worth about $1,872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

