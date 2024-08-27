Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSE:GRID – Get Free Report) shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.53 and last traded at C$1.51. 37,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 94,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

Tantalus Systems Trading Up 4.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.47. The stock has a market cap of C$76.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 0.35.

About Tantalus Systems

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc operates as a smart grid technology company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Connected Devices and Infrastructure, and Utility Software Applications and Services segments. The Connected Devices and Infrastructure segment sells computing modules used into multiple devices, including meters, sensors, and street lighting fixtures, as well as distributes automation equipment.

