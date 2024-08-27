Target (NYSE:TGT) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $170.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Target from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $179.18.

Shares of Target stock opened at $158.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.77. The firm has a market cap of $73.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. Target has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.28%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 0.4% in the second quarter. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth $866,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 7.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in Target by 9.1% during the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 54.3% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

