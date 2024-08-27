Taseko Mines Ltd. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Stifel Canada Forecasts (TSE:TKO)

Taseko Mines Ltd. (TSE:TKOFree Report) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taseko Mines in a report released on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Canada analyst M. Tapscott now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Taseko Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ FY2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Taseko Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Taseko Mines Price Performance

TKO stock opened at C$3.10 on Monday. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of C$1.45 and a 52 week high of C$4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$909.39 million, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.16.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.14. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of C$137.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$121.00 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,250.00. In other Taseko Mines news, Director Anu Dhir bought 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,340.00. Also, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer bought 25,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,250.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 54,700 shares of company stock worth $170,806 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Earnings History and Estimates for Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO)

