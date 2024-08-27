Team Internet Group (LON:TIG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $160.40

Shares of Team Internet Group plc (LON:TIG – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 160.40 ($2.12) and traded as low as GBX 139 ($1.83). Team Internet Group shares last traded at GBX 141.21 ($1.86), with a volume of 285,747 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Team Internet Group from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 220 ($2.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Team Internet Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Team Internet Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 177.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 160.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £359.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,017.31 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Team Internet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,857.14%.

About Team Internet Group

Team Internet Group plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Online Presence and Online Marketing. The Online Presence segment provides domain names through a network of channel partners, as well as selling domain names and ancillary, monitoring, technical, and consultancy services to end users and corporate clients.

See Also

