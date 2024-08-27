Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TDOC

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $7.31 on Monday. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $23.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $642.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Teladoc Health

In other news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,200.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $88,555.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,422.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,880 shares of company stock valued at $355,689 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,152 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,589 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.