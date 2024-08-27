Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company.
TEF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. New Street Research cut Telefónica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America cut Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.
Telefónica Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE TEF opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.35. Telefónica has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $4.80.
Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. Telefónica had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Telefónica will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Telefónica Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.1628 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -143.75%.
About Telefónica
Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.
