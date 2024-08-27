Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company.

TEF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. New Street Research cut Telefónica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America cut Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 171.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Telefónica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEF opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.35. Telefónica has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $4.80.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. Telefónica had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Telefónica will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.1628 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -143.75%.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

