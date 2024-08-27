Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.62

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.62 and traded as high as $6.08. Telia Company AB (publ) shares last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 28,436 shares changing hands.

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average is $5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 0.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telia Company AB will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

About Telia Company AB (publ)

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.0954 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,050.00%.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

