TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.55.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $7.50 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TIXT

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

Shares of TIXT stock opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.11. The company has a market cap of $412.36 million, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $11.51.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.32 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 32.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the second quarter worth about $191,000. 59.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.