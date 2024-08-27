Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.88

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.88 and traded as high as $48.68. Tencent shares last traded at $48.53, with a volume of 2,258,218 shares.

Tencent Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.19.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter. Tencent had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 24.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tencent Holdings Limited will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company's consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc.

