Tesco (LON:TSCO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $304.30

Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 304.30 ($4.01) and traded as high as GBX 349.90 ($4.61). Tesco shares last traded at GBX 349.10 ($4.60), with a volume of 16,604,670 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.62) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.
About Tesco
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.
