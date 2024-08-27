Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) SVP Terri Baucum Sells 1,954 Shares of Stock

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) SVP Terri Baucum sold 1,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $26,867.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,761.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Texas Community Bancshares Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TCBS opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average of $14.13. Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $44.24 million and a P/E ratio of -17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

About Texas Community Bancshares

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

