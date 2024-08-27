Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) SVP Terri Baucum Sells 1,954 Shares of Stock

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) SVP Terri Baucum sold 1,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $26,867.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,761.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Texas Community Bancshares Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of TCBS opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average of $14.13. Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $44.24 million and a P/E ratio of -17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.
