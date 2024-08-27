The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $113.96

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 113.96 ($1.50) and traded as low as GBX 112.60 ($1.48). The Bankers Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 112.60 ($1.48), with a volume of 614,581 shares trading hands.

The Bankers Investment Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of £1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,252.00 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 113.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 112.09.

The Bankers Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The Bankers Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 6,000.00%.

The Bankers Investment Trust Company Profile

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

