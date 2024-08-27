The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Redburn Atlantic’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CG. UBS Group dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.07.

CG stock opened at $39.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.64. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $50.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.75.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.73 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 131.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 64,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $2,585,300.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,395,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,687,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 2,261,559 shares of company stock worth $82,700,460 in the last 90 days. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,876,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,212,000 after buying an additional 1,756,189 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,631,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4,693.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 794,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,326,000 after acquiring an additional 777,863 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 58.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 404,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,953,000 after acquiring an additional 149,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 448,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,267,000 after purchasing an additional 129,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

