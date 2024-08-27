The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) CEO Barry Port Sells 3,500 Shares

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) CEO Barry Port sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,788,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Barry Port also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 6th, Barry Port sold 3,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $147.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.50.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENSG. Truist Financial lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

Institutional Trading of The Ensign Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

