The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Director Lynn Forester Sells 3,890 Shares

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,714.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $94.50 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.05 and a 12 month high of $165.76. The stock has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.31%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EL. Bank of America lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 156,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,900,000 after purchasing an additional 83,320 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $997,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $558,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3,477.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 566,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,804,000 after acquiring an additional 550,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

