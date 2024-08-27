The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) to Neutral

Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Daimler Truck Trading Down 0.8 %

DTRUY opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.36. Daimler Truck has a twelve month low of $14.96 and a twelve month high of $25.98.

About Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

