The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.13.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LSXMA shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $31.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Seaport Res Ptn raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,802,148.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,999,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,266,178.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 70,150.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LSXMA opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $31.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion and a PE ratio of 9.47.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

