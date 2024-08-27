The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$0.82.

Several analysts have issued reports on LEV shares. National Bankshares cut their price target on Lion Electric from C$1.00 to C$0.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC cut their price objective on Lion Electric from C$1.15 to C$0.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. National Bank Financial cut shares of Lion Electric from a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating to an “underperform spec market wgt” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Lion Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Lion Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

LEV stock opened at C$0.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.49. The company has a market cap of C$213.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.59. Lion Electric has a fifty-two week low of C$0.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$41.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$84.15 million. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 51.81% and a negative return on equity of 31.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lion Electric will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

