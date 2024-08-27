The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CFO Sells $2,216,970.00 in Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,216,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,325,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $170.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.35 and its 200 day moving average is $163.77. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $171.89.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,696,000. Campbell Wealth Management grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 43,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 9,716 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 115,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 52,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Dbs Bank downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.95.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

