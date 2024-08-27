The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $1,176,356,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,351 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 132.8% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,609,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,291,000 after acquiring an additional 917,979 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 610.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,045,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $311,971,000 after purchasing an additional 898,143 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8,986.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 534,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,592,000 after purchasing an additional 528,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $360.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $327.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $232.06 and a 12 month high of $363.13.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.16.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

