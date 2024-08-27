The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $7.89 Per Share

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, August 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.89 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.92. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $8.40 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$73.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group set a C$82.00 target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Desjardins decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cibc World Mkts raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$87.27.

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$79.81 on Monday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$73.67 and a 52-week high of C$86.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$140.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$78.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$78.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

