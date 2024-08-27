The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green Sells 135,922 Shares

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 135,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $14,097,829.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,897,150.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, August 26th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total transaction of $29,533,301.80.

Shares of TTD opened at $103.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.73 and its 200-day moving average is $90.05. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $105.39. The firm has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTD. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TTD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.72.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

