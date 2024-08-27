The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green Sells 135,922 Shares

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 135,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $14,097,829.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,897,150.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Jeffrey Terry Green also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 26th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total transaction of $29,533,301.80.
Trade Desk Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of TTD opened at $103.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.73 and its 200-day moving average is $90.05. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $105.39. The firm has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.48.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTD. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on TTD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.72.
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
