The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Sells $29,533,301.80 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total transaction of $29,533,301.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,682,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Terry Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 22nd, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 135,922 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $14,097,829.84.

Trade Desk Stock Down 1.0 %

TTD opened at $103.97 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.23 and a twelve month high of $105.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.05. The stock has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.93, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 18,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 26.4% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.72.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

