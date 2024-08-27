THG (LON:THG) Stock Price Down 1%

THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Free Report) shares fell 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 59.40 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 60.34 ($0.80). 2,960,826 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 2,797,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.95 ($0.80).
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on THG from GBX 48 ($0.63) to GBX 49 ($0.65) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.38) price target on shares of THG in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, THG has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 71.80 ($0.95).
THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a direct-to-consumer sports nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan alternatives, health snacks, vitamins and athleisure; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers digital experience and retail for FMCG, beauty, and retail brands.
