THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Stock Price Down 2.1%

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.04 and last traded at $9.17. Approximately 13,685 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 19,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.

THK Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08.

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $607.63 million for the quarter. THK had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that THK Co., Ltd. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

About THK

THK Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechanical components worldwide. The company provides linear motion (LM) guides, ball screws, ball splines, LM guide actuators, cross roller rings/ double row angular contact ring, electric actuators, linear motor actuators, cam followers, roller followers, linear bushes, LM strokes, slide packs, slide rails, cross roller guides and tables, linear ball slides, LM and flat rollers, spline nuts, screw nuts, change nuts, precision linear packs, link balls, rod ends, spherical plain bearings, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products.

