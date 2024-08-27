Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) Trading 0.4% Higher

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.50 and last traded at $65.50. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.25.
Thomasville Bancshares Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.32.
Thomasville Bancshares Company Profile
Thomasville Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Thomasville National Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Thomas and Glynn counties, Georgia, Leon County, Florida, and the surrounding counties. The company offers checking and savings accounts; money market accounts; and certificates of deposits.
