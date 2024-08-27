Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Has $754,000 Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,496 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.7% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,753 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 364.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 6,827 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.9% during the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $528.00 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $276.03 and a 12-month high of $544.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $502.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The business had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.69, for a total transaction of $431,404.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,370 shares in the company, valued at $20,197,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.69, for a total value of $431,404.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,197,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $50,054,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 630,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,466,976.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 418,680 shares of company stock valued at $211,992,147. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $575.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.41.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

