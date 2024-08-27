Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$189.63.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRI shares. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$219.00 to C$231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

In related news, Director Karen L. Hirsh sold 726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$166.50, for a total value of C$120,879.00. In related news, Director Karen L. Hirsh sold 726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$166.50, for a total transaction of C$120,879.00. Also, Director Ryan Kessler sold 372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$171.46, for a total transaction of C$63,783.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 196 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$33,606.16. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,497 shares of company stock valued at $246,818. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSE TRI opened at C$225.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$225.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$221.13. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of C$163.01 and a 12-month high of C$242.92. The firm has a market cap of C$101.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.05.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.38 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 5.2408144 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

