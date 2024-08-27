Titan Machinery (TITN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

NASDAQ TITN opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The company has a market capitalization of $327.47 million, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TITN shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Northland Securities cut shares of Titan Machinery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

