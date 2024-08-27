Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) & Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Head-To-Head Analysis

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) and Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Tokyo Electron and Marvell Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Tokyo Electron alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokyo Electron 21.32% 24.90% 17.66% Marvell Technology -18.33% 4.51% 3.17%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tokyo Electron and Marvell Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokyo Electron $12.33 billion 6.77 $2.51 billion $2.68 33.60 Marvell Technology $5.35 billion 11.14 -$933.40 million ($1.13) -60.90

Risk and Volatility

Tokyo Electron has higher revenue and earnings than Marvell Technology. Marvell Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tokyo Electron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Tokyo Electron has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marvell Technology has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Tokyo Electron and Marvell Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokyo Electron 0 0 0 0 N/A Marvell Technology 0 1 19 0 2.95

Marvell Technology has a consensus price target of $86.05, suggesting a potential upside of 25.04%. Given Marvell Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marvell Technology is more favorable than Tokyo Electron.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of Tokyo Electron shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of Marvell Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Marvell Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Tokyo Electron pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Marvell Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Tokyo Electron pays out 42.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marvell Technology pays out -21.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Tokyo Electron beats Marvell Technology on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tokyo Electron

(Get Free Report)

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems. It also provides plasma etch/ash systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs, as well as inkjet printing systems for manufacturing OLED displays. In addition, the company offers delivery, facility management, and non-life insurance services; sells semiconductor products, board computer products, software, and other electronic components; sells and supports network/storage/middleware related solutions; and develops, manufactures, and sells magnetic annealing systems. Tokyo Electron Limited was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; and custom application specific integrated circuits. The company also provides electro-optical products, including pulse amplitude modulations, coherent digital signal processors, laser drivers, trans-impedance amplifiers, silicon photonics, and data center interconnect solutions; fibre channel products comprising host bus adapters and controllers; storage controllers for hard disk drives and solid-state-drives; and host system interfaces, including serial attached SCSI, serial advanced technology attachment, peripheral component interconnect express, non-volatile memory express (NVMe), and NVMe over fabrics. It has operations in the United States, Argentina, China, India, Israel, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Marvell Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Electron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Electron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.