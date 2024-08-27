Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley Sells 87,584 Shares

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOLGet Free Report) CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,087,881.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $144.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.08 and a 12 month high of $149.77. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.91.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOLGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 114.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

