Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley Sells 87,584 Shares

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,087,881.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL stock opened at $144.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.08 and a 12 month high of $149.77. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.91.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 114.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

