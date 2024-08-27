Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.55

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.55 and traded as high as $41.69. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $41.69, with a volume of 11,440 shares.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.55.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.
