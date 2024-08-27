Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.55

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.55 and traded as high as $41.69. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $41.69, with a volume of 11,440 shares.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.55.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 13,650.0% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

