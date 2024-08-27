Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.95

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.95 and traded as low as $10.75. Townsquare Media shares last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 20,637 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TSQ

Townsquare Media Stock Performance

Townsquare Media Cuts Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.80. The stock has a market cap of $166.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.10%.

Institutional Trading of Townsquare Media

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSQ. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Townsquare Media during the 4th quarter worth $4,156,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 482,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Townsquare Media by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 603,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.