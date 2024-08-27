Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $823.11

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 823.11 ($10.85) and traded as low as GBX 640 ($8.44). Tracsis shares last traded at GBX 643.25 ($8.48), with a volume of 9,621 shares trading hands.

Tracsis Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 684.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 823.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of £195.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,288.33 and a beta of 0.82.

About Tracsis

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware, data analytics/GIS services for the rail, traffic data, and transportation industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety and risk management, data loggers and sensors, switch machines, track circuits, wiring and signalling systems, remote condition monitoring hardware and data acquisition, and asset optimisation and digital railway.

