Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Loop Capital from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.72.

Trade Desk Stock Down 1.0 %

TTD stock opened at $103.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a PE ratio of 259.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.05. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $105.39.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $160,712.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,846.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 642,868 shares of company stock valued at $65,415,112 in the last ninety days. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 194.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 889.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

