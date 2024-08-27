Traders Buy High Volume of Cboe Global Markets Put Options (BATS:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 3,756 put options on the company. This is an increase of 157% compared to the average daily volume of 1,461 put options.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CBOE opened at $213.29 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.92.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $514.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CBOE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.64.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $121,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,579.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $9,074,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $121,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,579.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,565 shares of company stock valued at $3,063,663 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

