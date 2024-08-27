Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Pentair (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 3,023 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 186% compared to the average daily volume of 1,056 call options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PNR shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pentair from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pentair from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Pentair from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.87.

PNR opened at $86.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.28 and its 200-day moving average is $80.64. Pentair has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $89.63.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. Pentair had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pentair will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,280,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Pentair by 352.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,577,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,635 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth $97,083,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Pentair by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,082,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,655,000 after buying an additional 996,325 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP grew its position in shares of Pentair by 289.6% in the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 956,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,305,000 after buying an additional 710,703 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

