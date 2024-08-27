TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Trading 2.8% Higher

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Free Report) traded up 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.21 and last traded at $9.15. 28,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 225% from the average session volume of 8,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

TransAlta Renewables Trading Up 2.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.15.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc owns, develops, and operates renewable and natural gas power generation facilities and other infrastructure assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments.

