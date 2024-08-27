Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on TVTX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 912.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,214,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,200,000 after buying an additional 1,995,419 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,980,000 after buying an additional 1,027,398 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,265,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,310,000 after buying an additional 750,686 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,949,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,244,000 after buying an additional 747,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $5,711,000.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.74. Travere Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $15.39.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.50 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.14% and a negative return on equity of 269.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

