Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.67.
Several equities analysts have commented on TVTX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Travere Therapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics
Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.74. Travere Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $15.39.
Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.50 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.14% and a negative return on equity of 269.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Travere Therapeutics Company Profile
Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Travere Therapeutics
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Why the Buy-and-Hold Strategy May Be Best for Most Investors
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Eli Lilly’s Path to the Next Trillion Market Capitalization
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Mobileye Global: CEO Makes $10 Million Bet on Future Strength
Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.