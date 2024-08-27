TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Mizuho

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on THS. StockNews.com raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of THS opened at $41.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. TreeHouse Foods has a 12 month low of $33.28 and a 12 month high of $48.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.10 and its 200-day moving average is $37.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 89.97 and a beta of 0.24.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.10 million. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter worth about $353,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 12.2% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 783,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,689,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

