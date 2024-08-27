Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) (LON:TSTR) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.80

Shares of Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) (LON:TSTR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 2 ($0.03). Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) shares last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02), with a volume of 8,207,456 shares trading hands.
Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) Trading Down 5.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of £1.71 million and a P/E ratio of -0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41.
Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) Company Profile
Tri-Star Resources Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of minerals. The company primarily holds a 40% interest in Strategic & Precious Metals Processing LLC, an antimony and gold production facility in Sohar, the Sultanate of Oman. It also owns antimony and mining resources in Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L)
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Why the Buy-and-Hold Strategy May Be Best for Most Investors
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Eli Lilly’s Path to the Next Trillion Market Capitalization
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Mobileye Global: CEO Makes $10 Million Bet on Future Strength
Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.