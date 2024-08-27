Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.79

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.79 and traded as high as C$15.57. Tricon Residential shares last traded at C$15.34, with a volume of 177,017 shares.

Tricon Residential Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of C$4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.17, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.79.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner, operator and developer of a growing portfolio of approximately 38,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Toronto, Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

Featured Stories

