Trident Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:TDACU) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Trident Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:TDACU – Get Free Report) were down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.44 and last traded at $18.44. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 1,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.91.
Trident Acquisitions Stock Down 2.5 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.44.
About Trident Acquisitions
Trident Acquisitions Corp. is a blank check company, which engages in the provision of investment services. It involves in entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and other similar business combination. The company was founded on March 17, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
