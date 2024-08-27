Trip.com Group’s (TCOM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $72.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 70.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TCOM. CLSA upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.38.

Trip.com Group stock opened at $42.34 on Tuesday. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 1,188.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 322.1% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

