Truist Financial Boosts Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target to $167.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.66.

MAA opened at $158.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $115.56 and a twelve month high of $158.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth about $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

