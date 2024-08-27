TSE:QBTC.U (TSE:QBTC.U) Shares Down 0.2%

TSE:QBTC.U (TSE:QBTC.U – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$60.70 and last traded at C$61.18. Approximately 2,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 10,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$61.30.

TSE:QBTC.U Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$59.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.84.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TSE:QBTC.U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSE:QBTC.U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.